Israel's MediWound signs $112 mln deal in U.S. for burn treatment

JERUSALEM, Sept 30 Israel-based MediWound
has signed a five-year, $112 million contract with the
U.S. authority that handles public health medical emergencies to
further develop and buy the company's drug treatment for severe
burns.
Investment group Clal Biotechnology, which has a 45
percent stake in MediWound, said in a statement that the deal
with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
would raise preparedness for mass-casualty incidents.
The U.S. body would also help MediWound get approval for its
drug NexoBrid, a topical treatment that removes damaged tissue,
from the Food and Drug Administration, Clal said.
Clal's shares were up 18.6 percent in Tel Aviv in midday
trading.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)