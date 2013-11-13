Clinical research firm Medpace explores sale -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 13 Private equity firm CCMP
Capital Advisors LLC is exploring a sale of Medpace Inc that
could fetch up to $1.2 billion just two years after it acquired
the clinical research company, people familiar with the matter
said.
CCMP has hired investment bank Jefferies Group LLC to run an
auction for Medpace and is in preliminary talks with potential
buyers, the people said on Wednesday, asking not to be
identified because the process is confidential.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based Medpace has earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization of close to $100 million and
CCMP hopes to fetch as much as 12 times that amount, in line
with other recent deals in the clinical research space, the
people added.
CCMP and Jefferies declined to comment, while a Medpace
spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment.
Medpace helps pharmaceutical companies with their clinical
studies as the healthcare companies apply for regulatory
approval for their products. It has 30 offices and laboratories
throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia, Africa and
the Americas.
CCMP put up $200 million as equity and arranged a $285
million term loan to acquire an 80 percent stake in Medpace in
2011, according to a credit research note at the time from
Moody's Investors Service Inc.
Buyout firms typically hold companies for a period of three
to seven years. CCMP's decision to explore a sale relatively
early on underscores the attraction of the sector for private
equity buyers.
Clinical research service firms have been snapped up by
buyout firms willing to pay top dollar, in a bet that the
pharmaceutical industry, for cost reasons, will continue to
outsource the research needed to get drugs approved by
regulators.
KKR & Co LP acquired two clinical research
organizations this year and merged them. It bought PRA
International Inc from Genstar Capital LLC for about $1.3
billion and smaller peer ReSearch Pharmaceutical Services Inc
from Warburg Pincus LLC.
Other leveraged buyouts in the sector included the $3.9
billion acquisition of Pharmaceutical Product Development Inc by
Carlyle Group LP and Hellman & Friedman LLC in 2011, and
the $1.1 billion takeover of inVentiv Health Inc by an investor
group led by Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, also in 2011.