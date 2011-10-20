WRAPUP 1-Boston Scientific, Baxter results disappoint

* Boston Sci net Q3 shr 9 cents vs 12 cents last year
* Baxter net Q3 share $1.01 vs 89 cents a year ago
* Shares of both companies fall
Oct 20 Boston Scientific Corp (BSX.N) reported
weak sales of implantable heart defibrillators, its most
important product line, and cut its full-year sales forecast,
sending shares down as much as 6 percent.
Shares of another medical device maker, Baxter
International Inc (BAX.N), also slumped after the company's
results failed to meet Wall Street's high expectations.
In previous quarters, Boston Scientific's other businesses
were able to offset weakness in its cardiac rhythm management
business (CRM), but not this quarter, noted JP Morgan analyst
Michael Weinstein.
Weinstein, like other analysts, characterized Boston
Scientific's earnings quality as poor, with lower operating and
gross margins and higher sales, general and administrative
spending. A lower tax rate also boosted earnings.
The company reduced its full-year outlook for revenue to a
range of $7.62 billion to $7.72 billion from $7.67 billion to
$7.87 billion. It forecast adjusted earnings in a range of 27
cents to 33 cents per share.
Boston Scientific reported third-quarter net earnings of
$142 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with $190 million,
or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $1.87 billion from $1.92 billion, with
CRM sales down 9 percent and interventional cardiology sales
flat.
"It looks like the CRM market and the drug eluting stent
market got a lot worse," said Michael Matson, an analyst with
Mizuho Securities. "But people expected a bad quarter."
The opposite was true for Baxter, Matson said. "People had
high expectations for Baxter. People got accustomed to them
beating (expectations)."
Baxter reported third-quarter net earnings of $576 million,
or $1.01 per diluted share, compared with $525 million or 89
cents per diluted share. Earnings were helped by special items
related to a divestiture and good demand for its injectable
plasma products used to treat people with immunodeficiency
diseases.
Excluding items, earnings of $1.09 were just a penny ahead
of the average estimate of analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly sales rose 8 percent to $3.45 billion.
"Baxter and Boston had dramatically different quarters ...
one had high expectations and one had low," Matson said.
Julie Stralow, an analyst with Morningstar, said she was
stumped by the share reaction because the quarter was strong.
"I thought it was a great quarter ... and I'm surprised the
stock is down," she said.
Baxter shares were down 3.5 percent at $53.09 in early
afternoon, while Boston Scientific shares were down 5.9 percent
at $5.31.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman in Chicago, editing by Matthew
Lewis)