UPDATE 1-LabCorp to buy rival Medtox for $245 mln

June 4 Lab-testing company Laboratory Corp of America Holdings will buy smaller rival Medtox Scientific Inc for $27 a share, or about $245 million, in cash.

The deal, which represents a premium of 37 percent over Medtox's Friday close of $19.70, has been approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2012.

"This acquisition provides a strong foundation for growth in (the specialized toxicology testing) business, as we build and expand LabCorp's toxicology center of excellence," Laboratory Corp's CEO David King said in a statement.

LabCorp shares were trading at $82.80 in early morning trade Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

