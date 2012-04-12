UPDATE 1-Medtox Scientific's 1st-qtr beats expectations

* Q1 EPS $0.17 vs est $0.13

* Q1 rev $28.6 mln vs est $27.5 mln

April 12 Medtox Scientific Inc posted quarterly results that beat market expectations, helped by strong revenue in its clinical laboratory segment, sending its shares up to a year high.

For the first quarter, Medtox's net income rose to $1.5 million, or 17 cents a share, from $0.8 million, or 9 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue was up 14 percent at $28.6 million.

Clinical laboratory revenue jumped 25 percent to $9.2 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 13 cents a share on revenue of $27.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were trading up 7 percent at $19.10 on Thursday on the Nasdaq. They had touched a high of $19.81 earlier in the session.