Medtronic set to price biggest corporate bond deal of year

By Danielle Robinson
NEW YORK, Dec 1 (IFR) - Medical device maker Medtronic has
pulled in guidance on a jumbo acquisition finance bond by
10-20bp, after receiving at least US$45bn of orders, according
to investors.
Market participants expect the deal to be about
US$15bn-US$16bn, which would cover the cash portion of the
financing for Medtronic's US$42.9bn acquisition of Covidien in
the UK.
That would make it the biggest investment-grade corporate
bond issue of the year, trumping Apple's US$12bn offering in
April, Oracle's US$10bn transaction in June and Alibaba's US$8bn
debut last month.
Originally, Medtronic intended to issue just US$2.8bn of
debt for a tax-inversion purchase of Covidien, which would have
given it tax efficient access to its offshore cash to pay for
the deal.
Its debt needs ballooned, however, after the US plugged the
tax loophole, which had sparked a rush of US companies looking
to move their tax home offshore by acquiring non-US entities in
jurisdictions with much lower tax rates.
Despite the surge in debt, however, investors are still
enamoured with the strong single-A rating of the pro-forma
company.
Some investors still think the spreads indicated at the
guidance stage were still attractive.
"It's a pretty attractive deal," said one market participant
on the buy-side. "Medtronic is a single-A rated name and if you
are trying to operate as a long-term investor, it's a strong
credit."
Moody's said in October that Medtronic's A2 senior unsecured
rating was likely to fall to A3, and its commercial paper rating
to Prime-2.
Meanwhile, S&P said it may downgrade Medtronic's AA- rating
by two notches to A once the acquisition closes.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
expect to price the bond on Monday afternoon. The transaction is
broken into seven tranches including six fixed-rate bonds of
three, five, seven, 10, 20 and 30-year notes, and a five-year
floating rate note.
Tranche details are below:
TRANCHE SIZE IPTS GUIDANCE
($)
3yr FIXED Bmrk T+ 95bpa T+75bpa
5yr FIXED Bmrk T+125bpa T+105bpa
5yr FRN Bmrk Libor equiv Libor equiv
7yr FIXED Bmrk T+140bpa T+130bpa
10yr FIXED Bmrk T+155bpa T+145bpa
20yr FIXED Bmrk T+170bpa T+155bpa
30yr FIXED Bmrk T+190bpa T+175bpa
(Reporting by Danielle Robinson; Editing by Natalie Harrison
and Shankar Ramakrishnan)