UPDATE 1-Court to revisit Medtronic patent win vs. Boston Sci

* Medtronic mulling options for appeal

* Heart rhythm synching devices at issue

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Boston Scientific Corp won a round in a legal battle with Medtronic Inc on Tuesday over an implantable medical device called a CRT, which gives the heart electrical jolts if it fails to pump blood properly.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said it was vacating a ruling from a Delaware court that Medtronic did not infringe on the Boston Scientific patents.

It sent the case back to the lower court for reconsideration.

The devices, called cardiac resynchronization therapy or CRT, monitor the heart to ensure that the left and right ventricles contract at the same time. If they do not, electrical shocks restore a correct rhythm.

"We are reviewing the decision and considering possible further appellate review before returning to the trial court for a new trial," Medtronic spokesman Chris Garland said in a statement.

Boston Scientific did not immediately respond to requests for a comment.

The case on appeals is at the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware and is No. 07-CV-0823.

The case ruled on Tuesday is at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and is Nos. 2011-1313, -1372.