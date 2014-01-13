版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 14日 星期二 02:14 BJT

BRIEF-Medtronic to form independent panel to recommend on blood pressure device

CHICAGO Jan 13 Medtronic Inc : * CEO says will form independent panel for recommendations on blood pressure

device * CEO says evaluating a likely impairment charge after device failed to meet key goal in study * CEO says minimal impact expected on company sales from device study failure
