2014年 6月 16日

BRIEF-Medtronic backs earnings forecast, targets tax savings

CHICAGO, June 16 Medtronic Inc : * Confirms fiscal 2015 earnings forecast range of $4.00-$4.10 per share * Says expects 1-2 percentage point drop in its corporate tax rate due to

Covidien acquisition * Says tax savings projection is 1-2 percentage points below the two companies'

"blended" rate * Says can still consider other smaller acquisitions while integrating Covidien
