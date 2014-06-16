BRIEF-Medtronic backs earnings forecast, targets tax savings

BRIEF-Alliance Data Systems sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 16 Medtronic Inc : * Confirms fiscal 2015 earnings forecast range of $4.00-$4.10 per share * Says expects 1-2 percentage point drop in its corporate tax rate due to
Covidien acquisition * Says tax savings projection is 1-2 percentage points below the two companies'
"blended" rate * Says can still consider other smaller acquisitions while integrating Covidien
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.52per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DARWIN, Australia, April 20 ConocoPhillips will consider diverting natural gas from fields in northern Australia along a proposed transcontinental pipeline that would link directly to markets in the southeast, a senior executive told Reuters on Thursday.
* SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. announces solid first quarter 2017 results; discussions on proposed simplification transaction terminated