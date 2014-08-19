BRIEF-CEO Ishrak says Medtronic will pay significant U.S. taxes after Covidien deal

BRIEF-Butterfield reports Q1 earnings per share $0.65
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
CHICAGO Aug 19 Medtronic Inc : * CEO Ishrak says company will continue to pay significant U.S. taxes after
Covidien deal closes * Medtronic's Ishrak says company expects to pay similar rate of U.S. taxes
after it acquires Covidien * Ishrak says new corporate structure will allow Medtronic to invest much more
aggressively in the U.S. * Ishrak says new investments will result in more high-paying U.S. jobs * Ishrak: "our level of U.S. job creation will only accelerate following this
transaction" * Ishrak: Covidien acquisition is good for patients, good for medical
technology industry, good for U.S. economy
* Announces the opening of four new U-Save car & truck rental locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAPREIT president and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Schwartz informs employees and unitholders of health condition