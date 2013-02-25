版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 26日 星期二

REFILE-BRIEF-Medtronic says FDA approves longer lengths of Resolute Integrity stent

Feb 25 Feb 25 Medtronic Inc : * FDA approves longer lengths of medtronic's resolute integrity stent * FDA approved 34mm,38mm lengths of resolute integrity drug-eluting stent in

diameters of 3.0mm, 3.5mm and 4.0mm for patients with diabetes * Source text * Further company coverage
