Medtronic to buy Chinese medical device maker for $755 mln

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Sept 27 Medtronic Inc, the world's largest stand-alone maker of medical devices, said that it will buy orthopedic device maker China Kanghui Holdings for $755 million to enter the Chinese medical device market.
Medtronic will pay $816 million in cash or $30.75 per American Depository Share, it said in a statement.
The deal represents a 22.5 percent premium to Kanghui's closing price on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
"Kanghui represents a significant investment in China, accelerating Medtronic's overall globalisation strategy," Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said in a statement.
Medtronic expects the deal to be earnings neutral for fiscal years 2013 and 2014.
Shares of Medtronic closed at $43.48, while shares of Kanghui closed at $25.11, on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct