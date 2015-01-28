Medtronic CoreValve safer than surgery in bypass patients -study

Jan 28 Medtronic's CoreValve
non-invasive aortic valve replacement system led to
significantly fewer deaths than open heart surgery after one
year in patients who had previously undergone coronary bypass
procedures, according to data from a clinical trial.
One year after a diseased valve was replaced using the
CoreValve transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system,
11.4 percent of high-risk patients had died or suffered a major
stroke versus 21.8 percent among those who had the valve
replaced surgically.
There was no significant difference in major strokes alone,
so most of the benefit seen in the combined data point came from
a reduction in all cause mortality, researchers found.
The data came from a sub-analysis of a larger trial of high
risk heart patients, and looked only at the 226 who had
previously undergone coronary artery bypass grafting surgery,
known as CABG.
"The CoreValve System demonstrated important clinical
advantages, including faster recovery compared to surgical valve
replacement, offering heart teams an alternative to open heart
surgery for this patient population," said Dr. John Conte, a
professor of surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, who
presented the data at the Society of Thoracic Surgeons meeting
in San Diego, in a statement.
The analysis also showed significantly reduced complications
for TAVR patients after one year, including lower rates of acute
kidney injury (5.3 percent vs 16.3 percent) and life threatening
or disabling bleeding (14.0 percent vs. 43.5 percent).
TAVR systems are increasingly being used as an alternative
to chest-cracking open heart surgery for patients with aortic
stenosis. Using a catheter, the valve is threaded through an
artery and into place in the heart.
CoreValve competes with the Sapien TAVR system from Edwards
Lifesciences Corp. They are considered important growth
drivers for the companies.
The TAVR systems are currently approved for use in patients
deemed too frail to undergo surgery or those considered to be at
high risk. Both companies are testing their systems in moderate
risk patients with the aim toward gaining approval to treat a
larger portion of the population.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; editing by Gunna Dickson)