Covidien agrees to settle some cases over transvaginal mesh devices

NEW YORK, June 24 Medtronic Plc's
Covidien unit has agreed to settle some of the more than 11,000
claims involving its transvaginal mesh devices, which patients
allege caused severe and painful side effects, according to a
court filing.
The filing on Tuesday in West Virginia federal court did not
disclose the amount of the settlement nor how many cases would
be resolved under the confidential agreement with one of the
plaintiffs' law firms leading the litigation, Blasingame Burch
Garrard & Ashley.
Covidien recorded a pre-tax charge of about $180 million for
the third quarter of 2014 related to litigation over mesh
products. Also last year, Medtronic announced it was acquiring
Covidien for $42.9 billion in cash and stock.
As of June 1, Covidien mesh products were involved in
approximately 11,300 filed and unfiled claims, according to a
regulatory filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission from Medtronic.
Two Covidien subsidiaries supplied mesh products to another
medical-device manufacturer, and Covidien is indemnifying that
company in some cases, according to the filing. Covidien also
said it believed that company was responsible for indemnifying
it for claims over the devices' promotion and marketing.
While the filing did not name the manufacturer, C.R. Bard
has disclosed in regulatory filings that two Covidien
units supplied it with mesh products, and that Bard believed
Covidien was responsible for defending or indemnifying it in
approximately half of the more than 14,000 claims it faces.
Covidien, C.R. Bard and a lawyer for the settling plaintiffs
did not immediately return requests for comment on Wednesday.
An estimated 100,000 lawsuits have been filed in U.S. state
and federal courts against companies that make transvaginal mesh
devices, alleging that poor design and substandard materials can
cause side effects such as bleeding, infection and nerve damage.
Last year, Endo's American Medical Systems was the first
major manufacturer to resolve mesh litigation against it, saying
it had set aside $1.6 billion to settle about 40,000 filed and
unfiled claims.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by David Ingram and Tom
Brown)