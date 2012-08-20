版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 21日 星期二 06:21 BJT

Medtronic gets European nod for Viva/Brava heart device

Aug 20 Medtronic Inc said it received European approval for its Viva/Brava portfolio of devices that is used on heart failure patients.

The world's largest maker of medical devices said the products feature a new algorithm, called AdaptivCRTR, that maintains the patients' normal heart rhythms.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based company closed at $41.45 on New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

