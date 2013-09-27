U.S. approves first artificial pancreas system for diabetics

Sept 27 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has approved the first artificial pancreas system for diabetics
that reads blood sugar levels and automatically shuts off the
flow of insulin.
The device, made by Medtronic Inc, could help the 3
million Americans living with type 1 diabetes better manage
their disease, which causes the immune system to destroy cells
in the pancreas that make insulin.
Patients suffering from type 1 diabetes, the inherited
version of the disease, have to regularly monitor their blood
sugar levels and take insulin several times a day.
Too little or too much of insulin can lead to several health
problems, ranging from kidney failure and heart disease to brain
damage.
The device includes an insulin pump and a glucose sensor
that stops insulin delivery when blood glucose reaches a preset
level.
The system has been approved for use by diabetics aged 16
years and older. Medtronic said it would conduct a post-approval
study that would include children aged 2 years and older.
The Minneapolis, Minnesota-based company said it would begin
ramping up production immediately to prepare for a launch in the
next few weeks.
The company will also directly follow up with patients and
make certain manufacturing changes according to the requirements
of the approval and an accompanying warning letter it was issued
on Sept. 19.
Medtronic said it has already addressed many of the
observations in the warning letter and was committed to
resolving the remaining issues as quickly as possible.