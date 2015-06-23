FDA approves new version of Medtronic's heart valve device

June 23 Medtronic Inc said the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration approved a new version of its
non-invasive heart valve replacement device, making it the first
recapturable and repositionable device available in the United
States.
Evolut-R is used to treat a condition where the aortic valve
narrows, cutting off blood supply, and works by threading a new
heart valve into place through an artery, eliminating the need
for open heart surgery.
The device has a smaller delivery system than the previous
version, which means it can be used to treat patients with
smaller vessels, Medtronic said in a statement on Tuesday.
Another feature of the device is that a doctor can recapture
or redeploy the device, if required, during a procedure, the
company said.
"This feature can avoid the costly error of deploying a
second device and reduces complications from mal-positioned
devices," Evercore ISI analysts wrote in a note.
Evolut-R, launched in the United States on Tuesday, was
approved by European health regulators in February this year.
Medtronic's shares were down 0.6 percent at $76.77 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)