Medtronic's wireless pacemaker wins U.S FDA nod

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
April 6 Medtronic Plc's wireless pacemaker was approved in the United states on Wednesday, making it the first pacemaker that does not need wired leads to correct slow heart rate.
The device named Micra pacemaker is delivered to the heart chambers through a patient's arteries through a catheter, unlike traditional pacemakers that are implanted through an incision and connected to the heart with a wired lead to send electrical pulses to correct heart rate.
The FDA evaluated data from a 719-patient clinical trial that found that 98 percent of patients had a stable heart pacing, six months after the device was implanted, the FDA said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/23iwftQ) (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.