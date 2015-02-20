版本:
2015年 2月 21日

Medtronic's device for varicose veins wins FDA approval

Feb 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Medtronic Inc's device to permanently treat varicose veins of the legs.

The VenaSeal closure system works by sealing the affected superficial veins using an adhesive agent. (1.usa.gov/1Asb0bb)

The device is manufactured by Covidien LLC, whose acquisition Medtronic completed last month. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
