Medtronic posts higher quarterly earnings

May 22 Medtronic Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday as weaker sales in its key markets for implantable heart defibrillators and spinal products were offset by stronger sales in its other divisions.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2013, the world's largest maker of medical devices said it expects earnings of $3.62 to $3.70 per share on revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent.

In the fourth quarter ended on April 27, net earnings were $991 million, or 94 cents per share, compared with $776 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. Fewer shares were outstanding in the latest quarter.

Excluding items, earnings were 99 cents per share, which is 1 cent above t he analysts' average estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.