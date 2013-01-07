Medtronic narrows forecast for FY 2013 earnings

Jan 7 Medical device maker Medtronic Inc said on Monday that fiscal 2013 earnings will be at the upper end of its previously forecast range, boosted by a research tax credit.

Medtronic expects 2013 earnings in a range of $3.66 to $3.70 a share, compared with its previous forecast of $3.62 to $3.70 a share.

Analysts, on average, expected $3.65 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.