Medtronic posts higher earnings, meets Street view

Medtronic Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly earnings, as expenses dropped slightly and sales rose slightly.

The medical device maker reported net earnings of $935 million, or 88 cents per share, in its fiscal third quarter ended January 27, 2012, compared with $924 million, or 86 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were 84 cents per share, matching the average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales rose to $3.918 billion in the quarter from $3.857 million a year before.

