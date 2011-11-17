UPDATE 2-Medtronic to sell Physio-Control to Bain

* To sell to Bain for $487 mln in cash
* Brian Webster will be president and CEO
Nov 17 Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) plans to sell its
external defibrillator business, Physio-Control, to Bain
Capital for $487 million in cash.
Medtronic, a manufacturer of implantable defibrillators and
pacemakers, heart stents and other devices, said on Thursday
that Brian Webster, president of the Physio-Control unit, will
become chief executive officer of the business, based in
Redmond, Washington.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of
2012.
Medtronic has talked about selling its external
defibrillator business for years.
Its shares were down 43 cents to $33.83 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman)