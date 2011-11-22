UPDATE 4-Medtronic earnings beat forecasts, shares up

* Q2 EPS excluding items 84 cents vs consensus 82 cents
* Weakness persists in spine, cardiac rhythm units
* Sees 2nd half of FY revenue growth from cont ops 1-3 pct
* Shares up as much as 4.4 percent
(Adds more CEO and analyst comment, updates shares)
By Debra Sherman
Nov 22 Medtronic Inc (MDT.N), the world's
largest medical device maker, reported higher-than-expected
quarterly earnings as sales in most of its businesses improved,
sending its shares up as much as 4.4 percent on Tuesday.
Sales increased for the company's insulin pumps and heart
pacemakers, helped by the introduction of new products.
Weakness persisted in its businesses that sell implantable
heart defibrillators and products for spinal surgery, which
together make up about 40 percent of revenue.
Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak told analysts on a
conference call that he expects the pressure on those units to
eventually reverse as macroeconomic conditions improve. The
company also kept its forecast for earnings growth this year.
"The fact that they did not reduce guidance was a big
positive," Tim Nelson, an analyst with Nuveen Asset Management
said, adding that this probably helped fuel the rally in the
shares.
"It was good to hear Omar reiterate the strategy ... but
turning around a ship this big is going to take years, not
months," Nelson said.
Earnings were $871 million, or 82 cents per share, in the
second fiscal quarter that ended Oct. 28, compared with $566
million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 84 cents a share, 2 cents
above the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $4.13 billion from $3.90 billion a year
ago. Sales of Infuse, a bone growth product used in spinal
fusions, fell 16 percent in the quarter. The product has come
under scrutiny from U.S. lawmakers and doctors over concerns
that researchers omitted references to side effects from its
clinical trials.
"We are watching this carefully and remain cautious,"
Ishrak said about Infuse sales, which also dropped sharply in
the company's first quarter. He declined to predict a bottom in
sales.
Medtronic has paid Yale researchers to re-evaluate the
Infuse data. Based on those results, Ishrak said, the company
will take whatever action is necessary "irrespective of
financial consequences."
Until the Yale review is completed, it is hard to say what
actions might need to be taken, Ishrak said in an interview.
"We believe (Infuse) is safe -- that data already has been
reviewed by FDA," he said. "Off-label use is something we do
not promote. If we need further studies to clarify something,
that's what we'll do."
Medtronic shares were up $1.23, or 3.7 percent, at $34.50
on the the New York Stock Exchange and traded as high as
$34.75, as the broad market slipped.
Gabelli & Co analyst Jeff Jonas said expectations on Wall
Street for Medtronic results had been set very low.
"They seem to know the challenges they are facing and they
are trying to address them," said Jonas, whose funds hold a
small number of Medtronic shares. "It still remains to be seen
whether they can do that."
For the second half, the company still sees revenue growth
from continuing operations of 1 percent to 3 percent.
For the full fiscal year, it reiterated its forecast of
earnings-per-share growth, excluding items, between 6 percent
and 9 percent.
(Reporting by Debra Sherman in Chicago; Editing by Derek Caney
and Maureen Bavdek)