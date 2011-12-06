Yale picks schools to review Medtronic bone protein

* Medtronic hired Yale after oroduct safety questioned

* Schools expected to release reports in summer of 2012

Dec 5 Yale University's School of Medicine on Monday said it has selected two research centers to review the safety of Medtronic Inc's controversial bone growth product.

Medtronic in August hired top researchers at Yale to conduct a review of data on the spine surgery product Infuse that became suspect after an article in a medical journal said doctors paid by Medtronic had failed to report serious complications resulting from its use.

The company is the subject of a U.S. Senate probe over the allegations.

Yale said it selected Oregon Evidence-based Practice Center at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland and the Centre for Reviews and Dissemination at the University of York, United Kingdom.

Medtronic has agreed to release all of its human subject data on the product, known as bone morphogenetic protein-2, or BMP-2, to the schools, and will have no direct role in the reviews.

The schools, which will work independently, are expected to issue separate reports that will be made public in the summer of 2012, Yale said.

"This project is setting a new standard of transparency and will ensure that all data about this product is made publicly available and scrutinized by those with an interest in the drug," Dr. Harlan Krumholz, leader of the Yale project, said in a statement.