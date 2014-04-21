U.S. court postpones injunction against Medtronic heart valve

April 21 A U.S. appeals court on Monday
postponed an injunction that would have stopped Medtronic Inc
from selling its CoreValve heart valve implant in
competition with Edwards Lifesciences Corp's Sapien valve
product.
The injunction, issued by a U.S. District Court in Delaware
last week, would have taken effect on April 23.
Earlier court decisions found Medtronic's product infringed
on the Edwards valve.
Monday's ruling means the injunction would take effect only
if the appellate court determined it was properly issued,
Medtronic said.
Medtronic is appealing the injunction with the Federal
Circuit Court of Appeals, which has agreed to an expedited
appeal, requiring the last appeal brief to be submitted by June
19.
"This stay of injunction should come as some relief to
Medtronic investors who were shocked when Edwards was granted a
preliminary injunction on CoreValve a week ago," Bernstein
Research analyst Derrick Sung wrote in a note to clients.
Investors and physicians had assumed that the benefit to
patients' health would have prevented an injunction from being
issued, Sung said.
Both companies' implants use a less-invasive procedure that
spares patients from undergoing traditional open-heart surgery
for valve replacement.
Medtronic's CoreValve system for replacing diseased aortic
heart valves led to a significantly higher survival rate after
one year than open heart surgery in patients deemed at high risk
of death during surgery, according to data the company presented
at a conference in March.
CoreValve won U.S. approval in January to treat patients
considered too frail for open heart surgery, becoming the first
such device to compete against Edwards' Sapien valve in the
United States.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago)