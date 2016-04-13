U.S. senator calls on Medtronic, FDA for bone graft injury data

April 13 U.S. Senator Al Franken asked federal
regulators and Medtronic Inc for detailed information
about injuries associated with the company's bone graft Infuse
following a newspaper report that Medtronic hid thousands of
adverse events linked to the product.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported on Sunday that
Medtronic studied the outcomes of 3,600 patients who received
Infuse between 2002, when the product was approved, and 2006.
Doctors reported more than 1,000 adverse events.
But, instead of reporting the events to the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration, within 30 days of discovering them, as
required by law, Medtronic hid them, the Star Tribune said.
Medtronic officials told the Star Tribune that the database
of adverse events was misfiled internally and was reported to
the FDA after it was rediscovered more than five years later. It
said no patients were hurt by the delay.
Medtronic's operational headquarters is in Minneapolis.
Franken, a senator from Minnesota, asked Medtronic to
clarify what information it gave the FDA and when. He also asked
for information about how staff are trained to report adverse
events and more details on the nature of the previously
unsubmitted data.
Medtronic said in an email it had received Franken's letter
and looked forward to discussing the issues with him. It said
the newpspaper's claims were "false."
In an extensive response to the article published by the
Star Tribune on Monday, Medtronic said that once it discovered
the study in 2013, it concluded that the adverse event data
"were consistent with those already known across a wide body of
literature and clinical study."
Franken asked FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to provide
more detail on the range of injuries captured in the previously
unsubmitted adverse event data.
He also asked what proportion of the injuries were related
to approved versus unapproved uses of the product. Franken also
asked whether the apparently high rate of injury was consistent
with other data the agency had on the product before it received
the unsubmitted adverse event data.
"Your agency's mission is to protect patients, first and
foremost," Franken wrote. The article, he wrote, "suggests that
we need a strong commitment from the FDA, companies, and
Congress to revamp medical device surveillance in this country
with a focus on improving patient safety."
A spokeswoman for the FDA, Angela Stark, said the agency had
received the letter and would respond directly to Franken.
