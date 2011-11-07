Medtronic's Infuse sales drop seen worsening

* Doctors say Infuse needs further study for cancer link
CHICAGO, Nov 7 A new analysis showing a link
between Medtronic Inc's (MDT.N) growth protein used in spine
surgery and cancer is likely to hasten the product's sales
decline and calls for new scrutiny from health officials,
analysts and doctors said.
The study released last Thursday at the annual North
American Spine Society meeting in Chicago was a focal point of
the gathering. [ID:nN1E7A227W]
Since then, surgeons have called for more research on the
product, which is already under investigation by lawmakers.
Some said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should take
another look at the recombinant bone morphogenetic protein-2,
or BMP.
Infuse is approved for use in some spinal fusion surgeries,
in conjunction with another Medtronic product, to help join, or
fuse, discs in the lower back. It is also approved for repair
of the shin bone and some dental procedures.
Dr. Eugene Carragee, a Stanford University School of
Medicine professor and editor-in-chief of the Spine Journal,
analyzed available data and found a stronger-than-expected
association between BMPs, which stimulate bone growth, and
pancreatic, breast and prostate cancers.
Carragee reviewed pooled data on Medtronic's low-dose
Infuse, which has been on the U.S. market since 2002, and its
high-dose version Amplify, which the FDA refused to approve
last year because of concern over cancer risks.
Surgeons at the meeting said they will sharply curb their
use of Infuse, which has been used in hundreds of thousands of
patients in the last decade.
Wall Street analysts see sales particularly vulnerable to a
crackdown on off-label use, estimated to account for as much as
85 to 90 percent of total use, such as application to other
areas of the spine.
Sales of Infuse were about $800 million in fiscal 2011. In
August, the company said sales were declining in the high teen
percentages after news the U.S. Senate was investigating
omissions of safety problems from the drug's clinical trials
and the Department of Justice was probing off-label marketing.
Dr. Rick Sasso, a surgeon at the Indiana Spine Group, said
he has used Infuse for many years, but will not use the product
as often after hearing Carragee's analysis.
"The big concern has been Amplify. This is the first time I
heard concern about lower doses ... I think it was the first
time for a lot of us," he said. "Until that's cleared up, we'll
all have to be very cognizant about what we are doing with
BMPs."
Sasso said he would like to see FDA call a panel to review
the data, much like the agency did after safety concerns were
raised with Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) Vioxx painkiller. In 2004,
Merck notified the FDA it would pull the drug due to its own
evidence that it raised the risk of heart attacks.
More recently, doctors raised concern over GlaxoSmithKline
Plc's (GSK.L) widely used diabetes drug, Avandia. The FDA
conducted a further review of the medicine and imposed severe
restrictions on its use last year.
Dr. Rocco Calderone, a spine surgeon based in Camarillo,
California, said he was concerned about Carragee's findings and
will be much more cautious.
"If the patient has a family history (of cancer) or is
elderly, I probably won't use it. I'll still use it in selected
case," Calderone said. "But more studies are needed. This
showed an association, not a direct cause."
Medtronic spokeswoman Marybeth Thorsgaard said the company
believes the safety profile reported to the FDA supports the
safe use of Infuse for the approved indications.
RESERVED FOR COMPLICATED CASES
Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen expects surgeons to
seek out less expensive biologic alternatives and use Infuse
only in the most complicated cases.
"We believe that surgeons are also less willing to use
Infuse off-label, which we estimate at about 85 percent of
overall use, due to potential lawsuits if a patient has a
complication," Biegelsen wrote in a research note on Monday.
"We continue to hear that surgeons are moving away from
Infuse, given safety concerns," added Mizuho Securities analyst
Mike Matson. "We think cancer concerns could worsen the decline
in Medtronic's Infuse sales and could prompt an increase in
product liability lawsuits."
Rick Wise, an analyst with Leerink Swann, said that one
doctor with a high volume of patients noted that, in the past,
"he 'used it all the time -- now I use it four or five times a
year.' And he is seeing similar dramatic declines in Infuse use
among his peers."
Carragee said he would not like to see Infuse taken off the
market because it can help certain patients who have few
options. He hopes that, over time, new technology will allow
much lower doses of the drug to be used in combination with
other growth factors or agents.
"The risk is too high to be used off-label," he said. "I
suspect the next step will be a more cautious use of the drug
in patients and directing the use to patients at high risk for
the bones not healing well."
An FDA spokeswoman said the agency is aware of the cancer
issue with the higher dose Amplify and declined to comment
further. Medtronic's Thorsgaard said the company has not been
contacted by FDA about Carragee's findings.
She said Medtronic has been in ongoing discussions with the
FDA since July 2010 when a panel of experts reviewed Amplify.
NASS said it does not have a position statement on the use
of BMP, but had asked Carragee to do the cancer risk analysis.
"NASS supports an active, scientific discussion about the
published data to identify the roles and limitations of BMP in
spine care that optimize patient benefit and reduce risk," said
NASS President Dr. Michael Heggeness.
"As a physician and scientist, I must stress that the
enormous potential for this powerful molecule in carefully
selected situations is undeniable."
