UPDATE 1-Medtronic must face revived U.S. lawsuit over Infuse

(Adds comment from plaintiffs' lawyer, details on alleged
misconduct)
By Jonathan Stempel and Toni Clarke
Dec 28 A federal appeals court on Wednesday
revived a lawsuit accusing Medtronic Plc of defrauding
shareholders by covering up negative side effects from its
Infuse bone growth product for nearly a decade.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minnesota
said a lower court judge erred in finding that the plaintiff
shareholders sued too late, by waiting more than two years after
learning information that could suggest an intent to defraud.
Medtronic did not respond to requests for comment.
The plaintiffs include the West Virginia Pipe Trades Health
and Welfare Fund, the Employees' Retirement System of the State
of Hawaii and Germany's Union Asset Management Holding AG.
Medtronic developed Infuse as an alternative to bone grafts,
and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved it for use in
some lower back spinal surgeries in 2002.
But off-label uses of Infuse eventually comprised 85 percent
of sales. The FDA in 2008 warned against such uses, following
reports of life-threatening complications.
Three years later, a June 28, 2011 article in The Spine
Journal said clinical studies by doctors with financial ties to
Medtronic understated Infuse's risks.
Then in October 2012, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee
found that Medtronic was "heavily involved" in shaping the
content of such studies.
Shareholders sued Medtronic on June 27, 2013, saying its
activities inflated the company's stock price, and caused them
to lose hundreds of millions of dollars as the truth came out.
In Wednesday's decision, Circuit Judge Raymond Gruender said
it was not until The Spine Journal article was published that
reasonable shareholders might have inferred that problems with
Medtronic's studies reflected an intent to defraud.
Gruender also said shareholders properly alleged that they
relied on Medtronic's alleged misconduct.
"A company cannot instruct individuals to take a certain
action, pay to induce them to do it, and then claim any causal
connection is too remote when they follow through," he wrote.
"In this way," the judge continued, "Medtronic's alleged
manipulative conduct directly caused the biased clinical trial
results that the market relied upon."
Shawn Williams, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said he was
pleased with the decision, which returns the case to the lower
court for further proceedings.
Medtronic is now based in Ireland, but has offices in
Minneapolis.
In March 2012, the company agreed to pay $85 million to
settle a shareholder lawsuit claiming it concealed the extent of
Infuse's off-label use. (here)
The case is West Virginia Pipe Trades Health & Welfare Fund
et al v. Medtronic Inc et al, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals,
No. 15-3468.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)