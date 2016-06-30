UPDATE 1-NuVasive settles spinal surgery patent fight with Medtronic

(Adds agreement details, company comment)
By Andrew Chung
June 30 Medical device maker NuVasive Inc
will pay rival Medtronic Plc $45 million to
settle a longstanding patent fight related to spinal surgery
technology, NuVasive said on Thursday.
The deal will end litigation that began in 2008 in federal
court in California, the company said in a federal filing. The
litigation led to a jury verdict finding both companies liable
for patent infringement.
The companies will also put to rest any challenges to the
validity of each other's patents at the U.S. Patent and
Trademark Office, and both sides have agreed not to sue each
other over patents related to spinal implants and nerve
monitoring technology for seven years, NuVasive said.
"We are very pleased to have negotiated a mutually agreeable
settlement that removes the ongoing burden of this litigation
and provides for a framework for resolution of potential patent
disputes in the future," NuVasive Chief Executive Gregory Lucier
said in a statement.
Medtronic spokesman Eric Epperson said, "We look forward to
continue focusing our efforts on accelerating innovations that
transform spine surgery and improve outcomes for more patients."
The patent fight included a couple of rounds at a federal
appeals court and a brief trip to the U.S. Supreme Court.
It began when Warsaw Orthopedic Inc, a subsidiary of
Dublin-headquartered Medtronic, filed suit in 2008 against San
Diego-based NuVasive for infringement of Medtronic's spinal
implant and surgical method patents.
NuVasive countersued, accusing Medtronic of infringing its
patent on technology that gives doctors a way to detect and
avoid damaging spinal nerves during surgery.
A jury found both sides liable, awarding $101.2 million in
damages to Medtronic, and $660,000 to NuVasive.
Last year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal
Circuit, a specialized patent court, ordered a retrial on
damages on Medtronic's patents. It had not yet taken place.
(Reporting by Bengaluru Newsroom and Andrew Chung in New York;
Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Matthew Lewis)