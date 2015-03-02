U.S. court orders new trial for damages in Medtronic patent case

| March 2
March 2 A U.S. appeals court on Monday ruled
that a federal jury had erred in 2011 when it awarded medical
technology company Medtronic Plc $101.2 million in a
patent infringement case, and ordered a new trial to determine
damages.
But the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, the
top U.S. patent appeals court, upheld the jury's finding that
NuVasive Inc's spinal surgery devices had infringed
Medtronic's spinal implant and surgical method patents.
The three-judge appeals court said Medtronic unit Warsaw
Orthopedic Inc was not entitled to recover damages in the form
of lost profits and ongoing royalties, even if the jury in the
federal trial in San Diego appeared to say it was.
"Our rejection of Warsaw's claims for lost profits does not
mean that Warsaw is precluded from any recovery. Warsaw is
entitled to a reasonable royalty sufficient to compensate it for
the value of what was taken from it - the value of the patented
technology," the appeals panel said.
The jury in 2011 found that San Diego-based NuVasive had
infringed three patents, but the appeal involved only two of
them.
The appeals court sent the case back to the San Diego court
for a new trial on the damages figure.
Representatives of Minneapolis-based Medtronic and NuVasive
could not immediately be reached for comment.
In January, Medtronic completed its acquisition of Covidien
Plc. Its executive offices are now based in Dublin, Ireland.
The case is Warsaw Orthopedic, Inc et al v. NuVasive, Inc,
in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No.
13-1576.
