REFILE-Medtronic recalls breathing devices after serious injury reports

June 23 Medtronic Inc said it was
recalling certain lots of its tracheostomy tubes, devices used
to ease breathing, after receiving complaints, including reports
of 12 serious injuries.
The medical device maker said it began notifying hospitals
and distributors on May 8 that affected lots of its Covidien
Shiley tracheostomy tubes were formed with a wider-angle bend
than models manufactured after Nov. 29, 2012.
The device is put through a patient's trachea, or windpipe,
during a tracheostomy procedure to help provide an airway and
facilitate breathing.
Medtronic said it also took steps to prevent future
shipments of the recalled products, which includes specific lots
from eight product lines manufactured after Nov. 29, 2012.
