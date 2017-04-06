Medtronic recalls devices used to manage fluid build-up in the brain

April 6 Medtronic Plc said on Thursday
it was recalling devices used to manage build-up of the
cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain due to increased
complaints.
Medtronic's StrataMR adjustable valves and shunts are used
in the management of hydrocephalus or 'water on the brain'.
Cerebrospinal fluid acts as a cushion or buffer for the
brain's cortex, providing basic mechanical and immunological
protection to the brain inside the skull.
The company said it was conducting the voluntary recall due
to an issue that can occur after implantation, potentially
leading to under-drainage of cerebrospinal fluid.
The medical device maker said the affected StrataMR valves
and shunts were manufactured from Oct. 27, 2015 to Nov. 11,
2016.
