FDA says recalled Medtronic guidewires potentially fatal

Nov 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
believes there is a reasonable probability that use of lots of
Medtronic Inc's medical guidewires that were recalled in
October could be fatal, the medical device maker said on Friday.
Medtronic spokesperson Joseph McGrath said the company
started recalling 14,896 guidewires, or 181 lots, in the week of
Oct. 21, after receiving four complaints, including one patient
injury, of the coating on the surface of the guidewires
detaching.
A guidewire is inserted into an artery to guide a catheter
to a particular location in the body. The guidewires covered by
the recall are designed to facilitate percutaneous coronary
interventions, or the placement of left ventricular leads for
cardiac rhythm devices, Medtronic said in a statement.
Medtronic said the FDA classified the recall as a Class I,
meaning that the regulator believes there is a reasonable
probability that use of, or exposure to, the guidewires will
cause serious adverse health consequences, or death.
McGrath said the company does not expect the recall to have
a material impact on its financial results. He said it had taken
the necessary steps to prevent future shipments of the recalled
products and had notified regulatory agencies around the world
of the recall.