Medtronic plans new study of blood pressure-lowering device

CHICAGO Feb 17 Medical device maker Medtronic
Plc said on Tuesday it planned to seek approval from
U.S. regulators to begin a new study of its version of a
hypertension treatment in which nerve connections between the
heart and kidney are disrupted.
Called renal denervation, the treatment involves creating
tiny scars along the nerves and is intended for patients whose
high blood pressure cannot be controlled with drugs.
Medtronic had a jump start in developing the catheter-based
renal denervation treatment for the U.S. market but discontinued
an initial study last year when its device failed to demonstrate
effectiveness.
On Tuesday, company officials said they were discussing a
new design for a clinical trial with the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and plan to formally submit a request to begin
the study with a next-generation device.
The plan was disclosed as Medtronic reported better than
expected quarterly earnings, driven by growth in its cardiac and
vascular business.
Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak said the company has
analyzed what went wrong in the previous trial and remains
confident in its leadership in the field.
"The fact is that uncontrolled hypertension is a serious
problem. Patients need help. The concept of renal denervation is
a sound concept," Ishrak said in an interview.
The company has been working with numerous experts on the
study design, which will be used to apply to the FDA for an
investigational device exemption, said Michael Coyle, who heads
Medtronic's cardiac and vascular group.
"We still have work to do, but I think we know what we want
to do with the next IDE study, and we will see if we can come to
agreement with the agency on moving forward with it," Coyle said
on the company's earnings conference call.
Medtronic competitors St Jude Medical Inc and Boston
Scientific Corp also are developing renal denervation
devices.
