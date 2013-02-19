UPDATE 3-Medtronic profit up; shares fall on weak demand in Europe

Feb 19 Medtronic Inc reported higher
quarterly earnings on Tuesday, but sales of key heart and spine
devices fell and overall European sales weakened in January,
sending the company's shares down nearly 3 percent.
Chief Financial Officer Gary Ellis attributed the decline in
Medtronic's stock to management's comments about Europe.
"The stock had been running up recently," he told Reuters.
"But in January, we saw a significant kind of change in Europe.
(Today) was the first time we communicated that to the
investment community."
Ellis could not point to any policy change in Europe to
explain the weak markets there.
European markets generate about a quarter of Medtronic's
total revenue.
Chief Executive Officer Omar Ishrak characterized the
quarter as "challenging." He noted, however, that there were
signs of improvement in the company's largest businesses -
cardiac rhythm management and spine - partly because of an
increase in procedures, and also because Medtronic took share in
those markets.
There is still price pressure, especially in the cardiac
rhythm management, he said, but he expects that to subside as
Medtronic launches new implantable defibrillators and pacemakers
this year.
Medtronic, which also makes heart stents, heart valves, and
insulin, reiterated its outlook for the fiscal year, calling for
diluted earnings per share of $3.66 to $3.70 on revenue growth
of 3 percent to 4 percent.
The company said its net earnings increased to $988 million,
or 97 cents per diluted share, in the third quarter ended on
Jan. 25 from $935 million, or 88 cents per diluted share, a year
earlier.
Excluding special items, mainly related to acquisitions,
earnings were 93 cents per share. On that basis, analysts on
average were expecting 91 cents.
JPMorgan analyst Michael Weinstein said the beat stemmed
mainly from the extension of the research and development tax
credit, which was not uniformly reflected in Wall Street models.
It added 3 cents per share in the quarter.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $4.03 billion.
Sales of implantable heart defibrillators fell to $654
million from $674 million, while sales of pacemaker system
declined to $459 million from $467 million. And sales of spinal
products fell to $753 million from $784 million.
Growth in emerging markets, where revenue increased 20
percent to $475 million, offset the weakness in Europe.
Shares of Medtronic were off 2.8 percent at $45.78 in
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.