Medtronic posts lower earnings on charges

Mexico's Femsa reports 9.7 pct yr/yr rise in net profit in Q1
MEXICO CITY, April 28 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) reported a 9.7 percent year-on-year rise in its first-quarter net profit on Friday.
April 28 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's compensation plan received the approval of 93 percent of shareholders at the bank's annual meeting on Friday after the pay structure for Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein was simplified.
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67, revenue view $1.57 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S