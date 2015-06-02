Medtronic's adjusted profit beats estimates on heart device sales

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
June 2 Medical device maker Medtronic Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted quarterly net income, helped by sales of its heart devices.
On a reported basis, the company's net loss was $1 million in the fourth quarter ended April 25.
The company's adjusted net profit rose to $1.68 billion, or $1.16 per share.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $7.30 billion, after adjusting for a $483 million hit from a strong dollar.
Analysts had expected net income of $1.11 per share on revenue of $7.19 billion.
The quarterly results are the first to include revenue generated by Covidien Plc, which Medtronic acquired in January for $49.9 billion.
The company announced preliminary results in May.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.