Medical device maker Medtronic's revenue jumps 62 pct

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 62 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in all divisions.
The Dublin-based company's net profit fell to $520 million, or 36 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Oct. 30 from $828 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier, mainly due to higher restructuring charges.
The company, known for its pacemakers, said its revenue rose to $7.06 billion from $4.37 billion.
Revenue in the latest quarter included sales from surgical products maker Covidien Plc, which Medtronic bought in January for nearly $50 billion. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.