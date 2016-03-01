Medical device maker Medtronic reports higher revenue

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
March 1 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a nearly 61 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales across most of its units.
The Dublin-based company's net income rose to $1.10 billion, or 77 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Jan. 29, from $977 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier. (bit.ly/1QIyaPP)
Revenue rose to $6.93 billion from $4.32 billion. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.