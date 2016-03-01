UPDATE 3-Medtronic shares slump as 3rd-qtr operating margin disappoints

* Foreign exchange impact weighs on operating profit margin
* Expects full-year earnings of $4.36 to $4.40 per share
* Shares down 5 percent in early NYSE trading
(Adds comments from company executives, fiscal 2017
projections; updates share price)
By Susan Kelly
March 1 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc
on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings in
line with expectations, but its shares shed over 5 percent in
early trade after the company said the strong dollar pressured
its operating margin.
Investors are focusing on operating margin, a measure of
profit, as a gauge of how well Medtronic is absorbing Covidien,
which it acquired in January 2015 for nearly $50 billion.
"Right or wrong, it is the number that investors are looking
at to judge the integration of Covidien, as a marker for how
well the expenses are being controlled," said Jefferies & Co
analyst Raj Denhoy.
Medtronic's adjusted operating margin of 27.8 percent was
slightly below expectations of 28 percent to 28.5 percent,
Denhoy said.
The company, the world's largest standalone medical device
maker, attributed the shortfall to foreign currency
translations, particularly in Argentina, where the peso plunged
by 30 percent against the U.S. dollar in December alone.
But executives stressed the company is making significant
progress toward achieving its cost savings target of $850
million over three years.
"The improvement we are seeing on the operating side of the
equation is more than being offset by foreign exchange impact,"
Medtronic Chief Financial Officer Gary Ellis said in an
interview.
Medtronic's net income rose to $1.10 billion in the third
quarter ended Jan. 29, up from $977 million a year earlier.
Earnings excluding one-time items of $1.06 per share matched
analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $6.93 billion, up 6 percent when adjusted
for currency impacts and the Covidien acquisition, helped by
higher sales of implanted heart defibrillators, pacemakers,
stents and artificial valves, and devices to treat atrial
fibrillation, a type of irregular heartbeat.
Sales in the cardiac and vascular group unit, Medtronic's
largest business, rose 7 percent excluding foreign exchange
impact, to $2.41 billion.
"The markets are good, our products are taking (market)
share right now and we have a pipeline of products to continue
that journey," said Medtronic Chief Executive Omar Ishrak.
Dublin-based Medtronic also reiterated its adjusted
full-year earnings forecast of $4.36 to $4.40 per share.
For 2017, the company projects earnings growth in the low
double-digits to mid-teens, adjusted for the impact of foreign
exchange and an extra sales week in the current fiscal year.
Its shares last traded down 4.4 percent at $74.02 in
afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, off an earlier
low of $73.06.
(Additional reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; editing by
Shounak Dasgupta, G Crosse and Steve Orlofsky)