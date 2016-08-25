UPDATE 2-Medtronic's profit beats estimates on lower costs

* Reiterates FY17 adj profit forecast of $4.60-$4.70/shr
* Q1 profit $1.03/shr vs est $1.01/shr
* Shares down 1.2 pct in early trading
(Adds details, forecast, updates shares)
By Anya George Tharakan and Ankur Banerjee
Aug 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's
largest standalone medical device maker, reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower costs and
a lighter tax burden.
The company's shares, however, fell about 1.2 percent in
early trading on Thursday after it forecast current-quarter
profit growth at the lower half of its 12-16 percent growth it
expects for 2017 on a constant currency basis.
Medtronic has been beefing up its portfolio of devices for
treating heart diseases and delving deeper into the market for
less-invasive surgical products.
The company closed its $1.1 billion deal for HeartWare
International Inc earlier this week, and has also bought a stake
in Israeli robotics company Mazor Robotics Ltd
.
The deals underscore Medtronic's push to broaden its
offerings in the minimally invasive surgical products market,
which it entered with its acquisition of Covidien Plc last year.
Medtronic, which redomiciled to Ireland through the Covidien
deal, currently relies on its core business of developing and
selling heart devices, spinal implants, insulin pumps among
others.
The company also expects current-quarter revenue growth
within its 5-6 percent range for full-year 2017 on a constant
currency basis.
Medtronic reiterated its forecast for full-year 2017
adjusted earnings of $4.60 to $4.70 per share. (bit.ly/2bRpWKA)
Total costs of products sold fell nearly 8 percent in the
first quarter ended July 29, while the amount it set aside for
income taxes more than halved to $59 million, from a year
earlier.
Medtronic's net earnings rose to $929 million, or 66 cents
per share, in the first quarter, from $820 million, or 57 cents
per share, a year earlier. The company had an extra week of
sales in last year's first quarter.
Excluding items, Medtronic earned $1.03 per share, ahead of
the average analyst estimate of $1.01 per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 1.5 percent to $7.17 billion, in-line with the
average analyst expectation.
The impact of a stronger dollar took $7 million out of
quarterly revenue, which would have otherwise risen more than 5
percent on a constant currency, constant weeks basis. Medtronic
gets nearly half of its revenue from outside the United States.
Sales in its cardiac and vascular unit, where Medtronic
sells defibrillators, pace-makers, heart valves and stents,
dipped 2.1 percent to $2.52 billion, accounting for about 35
percent of total sales in the first quarter.
Up to Wednesday's close, Medtronic had risen about 12
percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)