Medtronic profit rises on higher cardiac device sales

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz car sales up 9 percent in April
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
Feb 17 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 28 percent rise quarterly profit, helped mainly by increased sales in its cardiac and vascular business, its largest.
The company, which completed its acquisition of Ireland-based Covidien Plc in January, said its net profit rose to $977 million, or 98 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Jan. 23, from $762 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $4.32 billion from $4.16 billion. (bit.ly/1E1raLo)
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Says car sales including smart rose 9 percent to 191,551 units in April
HONG KONG, May 5 China's sky-high apartment prices and its footloose generation of millennials are fuelling demand for rental apartments, driving investment by foreign private equity funds and Chinese real estate developers.
OSLO, May 5 India's Bharat Heavy Electricals has been excluded from the investment portfolio of Norway's $935-billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, the Norwegian central bank said on Friday.