版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 17日 星期二 20:36 BJT

Medtronic profit rises on higher cardiac device sales

Feb 17 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a 28 percent rise quarterly profit, helped mainly by increased sales in its cardiac and vascular business, its largest.

The company, which completed its acquisition of Ireland-based Covidien Plc in January, said its net profit rose to $977 million, or 98 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Jan. 23, from $762 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $4.32 billion from $4.16 billion. (bit.ly/1E1raLo)

(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐