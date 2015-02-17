UPDATE 2-Medtronic profit beats estimates on heart device sales

(Adds conference call details, analyst comment)
By Susan Kelly and Amrutha Penumudi
Feb 17 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc
, which last month completed the $49.9 billion purchase
of Ireland-based Covidien Plc, reported a better-than-expected
third-quarter profit, driven by solid growth in its cardiac and
vascular business.
Its shares climbed 3.4 percent to $77.82 in midday trading.
The medical device industry has struggled with sluggish
growth in recent years as a soft economy discouraged people from
seeking healthcare and hospitals pressed suppliers for lower
pricing.
Medtronic said on Tuesday its heart devices including
implantable defibrillators, artificial valves and devices to
treat atrial fibrillation, an irregular rhythm, contributed to a
5 percent increase in sales in the cardiac and vascular
business, its largest unit. Excluding the impact of the strong
U.S. dollar, sales in the division were up 10 percent.
"That's pretty strong growth given the market dynamics we
are in," said Edward Jones analyst Jeff Windau.
Medtronic acquired Covidien to expand the range of products
it can offer to hospitals, lower its global tax burden and
improve access to its cash outside the United States.
It forecast revenue growth of 4 percent to 6 percent for the
combined company in the fourth quarter ending in April. If the
dollar remains at its current foreign exchange rate, the impact
would be a $420 million to $480 million reduction in reported
fourth-quarter revenue, Chief Financial Officer Gary Ellis said
on a conference call.
Looking ahead to its 2016 fiscal year, the company is
projecting revenue growth in the mid-single-digit range on a
constant-currency basis, Ellis said.
Medtronic said it will transition to providing its earnings
per share on a cash basis, which excludes amortization, starting
in the fourth quarter, when it reports results for the combined
company for the first time.
In the third quarter ended Jan. 23, Medtronic said its net
profit rose to $977 million, or 98 cents per share, from $762
million, or 75 cents, a year earlier.
Excluding charges primarily for the Covidien acquisition,
Medtronic earned $1.01 per share, above the average analyst
estimate of 97 cents according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Third-quarter revenue increased to $4.32 billion from $4.16
billion. Analysts were expecting $4.25 billion.
U.S. revenue rose 8 percent to $2.46 billion. International
revenue fell 2 percent to $1.86 billion, hit by the stronger
dollar. Excluding the dollar's impact, international sales
increased 7 percent.
(Reporting by Susan Kelly in Chicago and Amrutha Penumudi in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Phil Berlowitz)