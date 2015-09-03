UPDATE 2-Medtronic sales surge as rise in U.S. surgeries drives demand

* Revenue tops estimates on new product sales, U.S. demand
* Cardiac, vascular unit sales up 14 pct, up 33 pct in U.S.
* Says well placed to benefit from bundle payment program
* CEO "feels we've outperformed the overall market" in China
* Stock little changed in midday trading
(Adds CEO and analyst comment, details from conference call)
By Natalie Grover
Sept 3 Medtronic Plc, the world's
largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 70 percent
rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales across its
business lines, in part due to the acquisition of surgical
products provider Covidien Plc.
An improving U.S. economy and the impact of the affordable
care act has driven an increase in the number of surgical
procedures, boosting demand for Medtronic's products, the
company said.
Medtronic said it is well positioned to benefit from the
Medicare bundle payment program, which aims to link payments for
multiple services during an episode of care rather than pay
providers separately for each service.
The $50 billion Covidien deal, which closed in January,
helped expand the range of products Medtronic offers hospitals,
as well as cut its tax burden.
Medtronic's revenue rose to $7.27 billion in the first
quarter, which included an extra week, from $4.27 billion a year
earlier.
Sales in its cardiac and vascular business, which makes
pace-makers, heart valves and stents, climbed 14 percent to
$2.57 billion in the quarter ended July 31.
In the United States alone, sales jumped about 33 percent.
Sales of ICDs, used to treat irregular heartbeat, increased
in the high single digit percentage range, adjusting for the
extra week, Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar said.
The growth was in stark contrast to the soft results
reported by the company's peers, Kumar noted.
Medtronic's revenue from the minimally invasive therapies
group, created after the Covidien deal, raked in sales of $2.46
billion, challenging the cardiac business as the company's top
revenue contributor.
The company's diversified position allows them to expect a
"sort of double-digit type" growth in emerging markets, Chief
Executive Omar Ishrak said in a conference call.
"We had low double-digit growth in China which actually is
better than what we've been seeing in most quarters last year,"
he said. "We feel that we've outperformed the overall market."
The company's adjusted profit rose 47 percent to $1.46
billion, or $1.02 per share, in the first quarter.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.01 per share
on revenue of $7.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Medtronic reiterated its fiscal 2016 profit forecast of
$4.30-$4.40 per share, including a 40-50 cents impact from
currency fluctuations.
It also reaffirmed its forecast of 4-6 percent revenue
growth on a constant currency basis in 2016.
The company's stock was little changed at $71.42 in midday
trade.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)