Medtronic reports 5.3 pct rise in quarterly profit

May 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's
largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5.3 percent
rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales in
all of its businesses.
Net income attributable to Medtronic rose to $1.16 billion,
or 84 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended April 28,
from $1.10 billion, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales rose 4.6 percent to $7.92 billion.
Medtronic, which redomiciled to Ireland through its Covidien
deal, relies on its core business of developing and selling
heart devices, spinal implants, insulin pumps among others.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Divya Grover in
Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)