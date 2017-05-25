UPDATE 3-Medtronic's focus on surgical products fuels profit beat

* Q4 total sales rise 4.6 pct to $7.92 bln
* Cardiac and vascular unit sales up 5 pct
* Minimally invasive therapies unit sales up 6 pct
(Adds details, analysts' comments)
By Akankshita Mukhopadhyay
May 25 Medtronic Plc's fourth-quarter
profit topped analysts' estimates as the world's largest
standalone medical device maker saw increased demand across
almost all of its businesses, including its minimally invasive
therapies.
Medtronic, which gets most of its sales from heart devices,
spinal implants and insulin pumps, has been making deals to push
into the minimally invasive surgical products market in the past
few years.
The minimally invasive therapies unit, which Medtronic
acquired as part of its $42.9 billion Covidien deal, generated
sales of $2.61 billion in the quarter ended April 28, a 6
percent rise from a year earlier.
Medical technology companies, such as Boston Scientific
and Baxter, have had a strong start to the year
and investors have been encouraged by their solid growth
prospects, as intense scrutiny over drug prices makes owning
pharma and biotech stocks risky.
The industry represents a way to bet on increasing medical
procedures as the population ages, while potentially avoiding
political risks.
Leerink Partners analysts note that if Medtronic can
continue to successfully execute on a steady stream of new
product launches, the company should eventually be increasingly
well-positioned to drive growth acceleration.
Sales in Medtronic's cardiac and vascular unit, where the
company sells defibrillators, pacemakers, heart valves and
stents, rose 5 percent on a constant currency basis to $2.85
billion, accounting for 36 percent of total sales.
Net income attributable to Medtronic rose 5.3 percent to
$1.16 billion, or 84 cents per share, in the quarter.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.33 per share, beating
analysts' average estimate by 2 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
While some were nervous whether Medtronic would meet
expectations given the utilization strength in first quarter for
peers, we thought these numbers came in above expectations,
Evercore ISI analyst Vijay Kumar said in a client note.
Net sales rose 4.6 percent to $7.92 billion, ahead of
analysts' average estimate of $7.86 billion.
The Dublin-based company said on Thursday it expects fiscal
2018 adjusted earnings to grow 9 percent-10 percent and revenue
growth of 4 percent-5 percent on a constant currency basis.
"We are optimistic that investors will digest the Fiscal
2018 guidance and see conservatism baked into the forecast after
Fiscal 2017, where the guidance ranges proved to be aggressive,
Cowen & Co analysts said in a client note.
Medtronic's shares were little changed in morning trading on
Thursday.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay and Divya Grover in
Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)