BRIEF-Medtronic Inc Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.91

Nov 19 Medtronic Inc :
* Medtronic reports second quarter earnings
* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.89
* Q2 revenue $4.19 billion versus $4.1 billion
* Sees FY revenue up 3 to 4 percent
* Sees FY 2014 earnings per share $3.80 to $3.85
* Cardiac and vascular group had worldwide sales in quarter of
$2.199 billion,
representing increase of 4 percent on a constant currency
basis
* Qtrly spine revenue of $746 million declined 3 percent on a
constant currency
basis
* Reiterated revenue outlook and diluted earnings per share
(EPS) guidance for
fiscal year 2014
* FY revenue view $16.96 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $3.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $4.18 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
