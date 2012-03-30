版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 31日 星期六 04:40 BJT

Medtronic settles shareholder lawsuit for $85 mln

March 30 Medtronic Inc said it agreed to pay $85 million to settle a shareholder lawsuit accusing it of making misleading statements concerning Infuse, a genetically engineered bone graft.

The settlement resolves a lawsuit brought by shareholders including the Minneapolis Firefighters Relief Association, and requires court approval.

Medtronic said it expects to take a charge for the settlement in its fiscal fourth quarter ending on April 27.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐