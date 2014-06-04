版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 6月 5日 星期四 02:33 BJT

Medtronic looking at Smith & Nephew takeover - Bloomberg

June 4 Medical device maker Medtronic Inc is looking at a takeover of London-based Smith & Nephew PLC, a move that could help lower its taxes by moving its base overseas, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Last week Stryker Corp was reported by the Financial Times to have been making a bid for Smith & Nephew, which also makes medical equipment. Stryker denied the report.

On Wednesday, Smith & Nephew shares rose 3.3 percent to close at 1,064 pence in London. It had a market capitalization of 9.5 billion pounds, or $15.91 billion, at the market close.

Medtronic declined to comment. Its shares were up 4 percent, or $2.44, at $63.53 at mid-afternoon in New York. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Richard Chang)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐